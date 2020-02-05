Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank calls for global effort against virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 14:15 IST
World Bank calls for global effort against virus

(Eds: Repeating after removing 7th para from Tuesday's story attributed to former World Bank president Jim Yong Kim) Washington, Feb 5 (AFP) The World Bank has called for countries to step up programs to fight the new coronavirus outbreak, and said it was considering mobilising its own resources against the disease.

"We are calling on all countries to strengthen their health surveillance and response systems, which is essential to contain the spread of this and any future outbreaks," the institution said in a statement on Monday. "The World Bank Group is reviewing financial and technical resources that can be mobilized quickly to support affected countries," and also "closely coordinating with international partners to accelerate the international response."

Since breaking out in China, the virus has killed 425 people in the country, exceeding the 349 dead in the Chinese mainland from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03, which eventually killed nearly 800 globally. The new virus has infected 17,200 people and spread to more than 20 countries amid fears it could paralyse China and harm the global economy.

The World Bank said it was "monitoring the wider economic and social impacts of this crisis," and would support "China's efforts to respond, including its efforts to maintain resilience in its economy". International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said last week that negative impacts on the economy in the first half of 2020 were likely but "it would be irresponsible to offer any speculations around what may happen." (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Received representations alleging e-comm firms engaging in predatory pricing: Goyal

The commerce and industry ministry has received representations regarding allegations about some e-commerce companies engaging in predatory pricing and excessive discounts, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Commerce and Industry Ministe...

Formation of Ram Temple Trust was important for free India: BJP's Narasimha Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision for establishing a Ram temple trust, and called it the most important announcement of free India. Calling it an auspicious day, he sa...

With representation of Dalit community in Ram Temple trust, social harmony has been strengthened: Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust saying that the representation of Scheduled Castes in the trust will strengthen social ...

49 recommendations shortlisted for police reforms

The government has shortlisted 49 recommendations made by various panels for bringing police reforms and a meeting of home ministers of states would soon be held to evolve ways to implement them, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Repl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020