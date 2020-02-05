HZL Joins Hands With FarEye to Build Industry's First Digital Control Tower

India's largest and the world's second-largest zinc-lead miner, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) partners with FarEye, a SaaS based predictive logistics platform, to reduce dependency on manual processes, enhance logistics efficiency and mitigate risks.

HZL leveraged FarEye's machine learning and IoT powered platform to drive actionable analytics around stakeholder and vehicle performance to better identify bottlenecks. This platform uses GPS and RFID technologies integrated with Transport Management System (TMS) and SAP ERP.

With this state-of-the-art Logistics Control Tower HZL is able to monitor and control more than 30,000 trips per month.

Sharad Gargiya, Chief Commercial Officer at Hindustan Zinc Limited, comments, "FarEye is enabling Hindustan Zinc to have control over more than 30,000 trips every month with zero manual intervention thus, enhancing the efficiency of our supply chain and operations. Its machine learning capabilities have been generating accurate ETAs for Hindustan Zinc's customers. It also makesplanning efficient routes easier."

The system is live across all legs of motion (plant, mines, smelters, ports, customers) and has been recently awarded the 'Outstanding Digital Transformation in Supply Chain' award at the Express Logistics & Supply Chain Conclave, 2019.

Suryansh Jalan, President, FarEye Transportation says, "Ensuring 100% safety and compliances across all the vehicles become more complex as the number of vehicles, trips, and transporters increase. This is where FarEye's Digital Control Tower (DCT) comes in. From monitoring and managing KPIs, running distributed exception handling, providing real-time visibility, to reducing logistics costs, DCT has empowered Hindustan Zinc to completely transform its logistics operations."

About FarEye

FarEye is a ML-based predictive logistics platform for businesses to execute, track, collaborate, predict and optimize movement of goods. It has empowered global leaders like DHL, Amway, Walmart, Hilti among many others achieve growth, happier customers and higher margins.

It is one of India's fastest-growing start-ups with a 280% increase in ARR year on year. Clocking triple-digit revenue growth for the past 3 years, FarEye is now targeting a 325% growth in revenue this fiscal.

Since 2013, FarEye has matured into a well-acknowledged player facilitating over 10 million transactions per day across 20+ countries for more than 150 customers. The organization has received more than 10 Gartner mentions and 30+ awards. FarEye employees nearly 300 people and is certified as a great workplace by the Great Place to Work® organization, a global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces.

