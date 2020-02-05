Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Enterprises Q3 profit jumps 362 pc to Rs 426 crore

Adani Enterprises said on Wednesday its profit after tax for the third quarter of current fiscal (Q3 FY20) increased three-fold to Rs 426 crore versus Rs 92 crore in the same period of previous year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:36 IST
Adani Enterprises Q3 profit jumps 362 pc to Rs 426 crore
Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. Image Credit: ANI

Adani Enterprises said on Wednesday its profit after tax for the third quarter of current fiscal (Q3 FY20) increased three-fold to Rs 426 crore versus Rs 92 crore in the same period of previous year. Consolidated total income increased by 5 per cent to Rs 11,075 crore compared to Rs 10,548 crore while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) jumped by 58 per cent to Rs 884 crore versus Rs 562 crores in the same period.

Consolidated total income for the first nine months of FY20 increased by 11 per cent to Rs 30,388 crore compared to Rs 27,478 crore in 9M FY19. The EBIDTA increased by 45 per cent to Rs 2,321 crore from Rs 1,597 crore profit after tax for 9M FY20 rose by 148 per cent to Rs 1,077 crore versus Rs 434 crore in 9M FY19.

"We at Adani Enterprises continue to focus on incubating assets in transportation and utilities space," said Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani. "These new India-centric businesses will be instrumental in economic growth of the country. At the same time, it will endorse our work and take the benefits to masses. In our journey, we are committed to delivering world-class services along with creating value for all the stakeholders."

In mining services business, production volume at Parsa Kente coal mine in Chhattisgarh increased by 26 per cent to 4.71 million tonnes compared to 3.74 million tonnes in Q3 FY 19. The coal production at Gare Pelma three mine in Chhattisgarh was started with a volume of 0.06 million tonnes. In solar manufacturing, the company has established India's largest solar cell and module manufacturing unit in Mundra special economic zone. The plant has an installed capacity of 1.2 gigawatt fully integrated cell and module manufacturing unit. Q3 FY20 volume witnessed a growth of 102 per cent to 283 megawatt modules compared to 140 megawatt modules in Q3 FY19.

In food business, the company has maintained its leadership position with its Fortune brand and continues to lead the refined edible oil market with more than 20 per cent market share. In roads segment, the company has signed three concession agreements with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under hybrid annuity model for construction of roads aggregating to over 150 km with project completion status of 30 per cent in Bilaspur-Pathrapali project at Chhattisgarh.

In airport services, the company has won bids for six airports at Ahmedabad, Mangalore, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Guwahati of which Cabinet approval and security clearances have been received for Ahmedabad, Mangalore and Lucknow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China's Xi says virus controls at crucial stage - state media

Chinas efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.The government must report coronavirus o...

ISL: Mumbai aim for three points to maintain top-four spot

Mumbai City FC will be aiming to register another home win and bag three points to maintain their spot in the top four when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League ISL match here on Thursday. Mumbai, however, will have to cope...

'Stranger Things' to end with two-part final season: report

Netflixs hit sci-fi series Stranger Things might be ending after its season five. According to the web portal We Got This Covered, the makers have planned to split the final season into two parts.The original plan was to make season four th...

Poland to hold first round of presidential election on May 10

Poland will hold the first round of its presidential elections on May 10, the parliament speaker said on Wednesday, in a vote that will decide whether the ruling nationalists can further implement reforms criticized by Brussels and the oppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020