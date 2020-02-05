Left Menu
Development News Edition

Middle Class people 'trained enough' to pick right Income Tax option: Rajiv Kumar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:47 IST
Middle Class people 'trained enough' to pick right Income Tax option: Rajiv Kumar

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said the middle class is "trained enough" to decide which personal income tax option is good for them and exuded confidence that their propensity to save will not come down. Kumar was commenting on the Budget proposal of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give option to personal income tax payers to remain in existing tax scheme with exemptions and deductions or opt for new simplified tax regime with lower tax rates but without exemptions and deductions.

"This is a recognition that the middle class especially the taxpayers are now trained enough to know what is good for them. "You give her additional income in her pocket and let her decide, how much they want to save rather than link savings and make it in some sense compulsory," he told PTI.

Industry experts, however, said that two tax regimes with optionality for personal tax, as in the case of corporate taxes, only make the structure more complicated. "Let them decide according to their situation... My view is that middle class' saving propensity won't come down," Kumar asserted.

As an economist, Kumar said he was thrilled about this simplification of the process. However, eminent economist and National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) professor Ila Patnaik believes that households are generally short sighted and do not save adequately for old age.

"This is one reason for governments to be paternalistic and nudge people towards saving for pension and old age. This was one rationale for tax exemption like 80C. The new system reduces these incentives," she opined. Patnaik said for infrastructure investment, India needs long term savings, not just from abroad, but also domestic savings.

"These were also linked to tax exemptions. In a study on the subject my colleagues and I found that households respond to tax incentives and save in instruments that give them benefits. These will also be impacted," she noted. According to latest data, over the past six years, India's savings rate has been considerably declining.

At the height of India's growth phase in 2012, the overall saving rate was around 36 per cent but it is now down to 30 per cent. Talking about the 'Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme', Kumar said the aim of the latest measure is to reduce litigation and see finalisation of 4.83 lakh stuck cases in appellate forums under the direct taxes category.

Under the scheme, a taxpayer would be required to pay only the amount of the disputed tax and will get complete waiver of interest and penalty provided they pay by March 31, 2020. A similar scheme, 'Sabka Vishwas', for cases stuck in litigation under the indirect taxes category, was brought by the government in the last Budget.

Asked whether government's record Rs 2.10 lakh crore disinvestment target for the next fiscal is too ambitious, Kumar said this (2020-21) disinvestment target is not an unachievable target at all. "But this ambitious target also reflects the Prime Minister's view that we are going to create more space for the private sector... he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Arab leaders who support 'Deal of the Century' are incompetent-Iran supreme leader

Arab leaders who support U.S. President Donald Trumps peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, dubbed the Deal of the Century, are incompetent, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, accord...

At 9 pc, advertising spend growth below expectation

Advertising spends in India grew by just 9 per cent to Rs 82,795 crore last year, mainly due to economic slowdown, according to a report on Wednesday. However, the growth will accelerate to 10.7 per cent in 2020 to Rs 91,641 crore, media bu...

China's Xi says virus controls at crucial stage - state media

Chinas efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.The government must report coronavirus o...

ISL: Mumbai aim for three points to maintain top-four spot

Mumbai City FC will be aiming to register another home win and bag three points to maintain their spot in the top four when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League ISL match here on Thursday. Mumbai, however, will have to cope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020