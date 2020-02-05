Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITI withdraws Rs 1,400 crore FPO after extending issue deadline twice

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:19 IST
ITI withdraws Rs 1,400 crore FPO after extending issue deadline twice

After extending its issue deadline twice, state-owned ITI on Wednesday withdrew its follow-on public offer citing "prevailing market conditions". The announcement came after ITI extended the issue period for its follow-on public offer (FPO) twice amid lukewarm response from investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the company expected to mop-up Rs 1,400 crore. As of Wednesday, the issue was subscribed 62 percent, as per data available with the NSE.

"Pursuant to a resolution passed by the FPO committee of the company dated February 5, 2020, the company has decided to withdraw the issue, due to the prevailing market conditions, in consultation with the book running lead managers to the issue, being BOB Capital Markets, Karvy Investor Services, and PNB Investment Services," the company said in a statement. On January 31, ITI had extended the issue period for its FPO till February 5. Prior to this, the company on January 28 extended the issue period for its FPO by three days till January 31. Also, it had reduced the price band to Rs 71-77 per share for its FPO from Rs 72-77 apiece.

The FPO, which opened on January 24, was initially scheduled to close on January 28. The company's follow-on public offer comprised a fresh issue of up to 18 crore equity shares. Besides, an additional issue constituting up to 18 lakh shares was reserved for employees.

ITI is into the business of manufacturing of a diverse range of information and communication technology products and solutions. Its customers include BSNL, MTNL, defense, paramilitary forces, and state governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

DGCI approves 'restricted use' of anti-HIV drugs on nCoV patients

The Drug Controller General of India has approved the restricted use of a combination of drugs used widely for controlling HIV infection in public health emergency for treating those affected by novel coronavirus nCoV, official sources said...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. trade deficit shrinks in 2019 for first time in six years

The U.S. trade deficit fell for the first time in six years in 2019 as the White Houses trade war with China curbed the import bill, keeping the economy on a moderate growth path despite a slowdown in consumer spending and weak business inv...

Ganguly to deliver Dalmiya Lecture on eve of India-SA ODI in March

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will deliver the lecture at Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave in March, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya announced on Wednesday. The conclave will be held on the eve of India-South Africa third ODI at Eden Gardens ...

Online fraudsters use flower vendor's wife's account for

Shocked at finding Rs 30 crore credited in his wifes zero bank account, a flower vendor has approached police and an inquiry has revealed that unidentified online fraudsters have done hundreds of illegal transactions and misused it. Syed M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020