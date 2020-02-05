'Digital Curated Content Complaint Council' to offer redressal mechanism on OTT content

Online Curated Content Providers (OCCP) including Hotstar, Voot, Jio, and SonyLiv have launched an initiative that aims to offer consumers a mechanism to air any grievance with regard to content by video streaming platforms, while creating a robust redressal system. The new Digital Curated Content Complaint Council (DCCCC) will seek to empower consumers to make informed choices on viewing content over OTT platforms, safeguard creative freedom of content creators and artists; create an ecosystem fostering innovation and abide by an individual’s freedom of speech and expression, a statement said.

It will also provide consumers with a complaints redressal mechanism with regard to content made available by OTTs (Over-The Top players). The council will be chaired by Justice A P Shah and will include other eminent personalities with knowledge of the digital medium, content creators and domain experts, to oversee interests of the sector as well as consumers, it said.

"OCCPs namely Hotstar, Voot, Jio, and SonyLiv have launched the DCCCC at the India Digital Summit on February 5, 2020," the statement by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said. The council will offer a platform to the consumers to directly file complaints and get an easy time bound redressal.

"The DCCCC initiative is aimed at promoting customer confidence, commerce and creative content in India," the statement said. It pointed out that the intent of the latest initiative is to offer the consumer a platform to air grievance, while allowing platforms freedom to create content.

