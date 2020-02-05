Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 7-Intercontinental Exchange says it explored deal with eBay

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:49 IST
UPDATE 7-Intercontinental Exchange says it explored deal with eBay
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said on Tuesday it had approached e-commerce company eBay Inc to explore "a range of potential opportunities". The statement came after people familiar with the matter said ICE discussed a potential takeover of eBay. The acquisition would exceed $30 billion and represent a substantial departure from ICE's focus on financial markets.

The move would call on ICE's technological expertise in running markets to extract efficiencies from eBay's marketplace platform, which connects buyers and sellers of goods around the world. ICE said in its statement that "eBay has not engaged in a meaningful way", and as a result, it was not in negotiations regarding the sale of all or part of eBay.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the deal discussions, said ICE is not interested in eBay's classified ad unit, which eBay has been considering selling. eBay declined to comment.

EBay's board issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying it is "aligned and open to all value-enhancing alternatives." EBay's shares ended trading 8.7% firmer at $37.41 on Tuesday following the news, giving it a market value of $30.4 billion. ICE shares fell 7.5% to $92.59, giving the company a market value of $51.6 billion, as investors fretted a deal could be dilutive for the stock exchange operator.

ICE, which also operates futures exchanges and clearing-houses, has faced pressure from U.S. regulators to freeze or reduce the fees it charges to operate financial markets, spurring it to diversify its business. ICE's approach rekindles debate among investors over whether eBay should be moving faster to shed its classifieds business, which advertises products and services for the sale of the eBay marketplace.

Earlier on Tuesday, activist shareholder Starboard Value LP once again called on eBay Inc to sell off its classifieds business, arguing the company has not made enough progress to improve shareholder value. "To achieve the optimal outcome, we believe Classifieds must be separated, and a more comprehensive and aggressive operating plan must be put in place to drive profitable growth in the core Marketplace business," Starboard said in a letter to eBay's board.

The San Jose, California-based e-commerce firm said it would "review Starboard's letter and perspectives." eBay has been shifting focus to its advertising and payments businesses amid stiff competition in its marketplace business from Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc.

The company faced pressure last year not only from Starboard but also from hedge fund Elliott Management. In a settlement, eBay offered a board seat to Elliott's Jesse Cohn and to Matt Murphy, president, and CEO of Marvell Technology, which was backed by Starboard. eBay also agreed in March to conduct a strategic review of its business, and in November agreed to sell StubHub for $4.05 billion in cash. The company is expected to provide an update this year on its classifieds business, which Elliott valued at between $8 billion and $12 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bravery award winner writes to CJI to stop children from attending protests

Days after the death of an infant at Delhis Shaheen Bagh protests, a twelve-year-old National Bravery Award winner has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde seeking directions to prevent children from participating in demonstrations a...

Coronavirus vaccines: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

The race to develop a vaccine for coronavirus has picked up speed with scientists from all across the world trying their luck in beating the virus. Russia said on Wednesday it will take between eight and 10 months to develop a vaccine again...

DGCI approves 'restricted use' of anti-HIV drugs on nCoV patients

The Drug Controller General of India has approved the restricted use of a combination of drugs used widely for controlling HIV infection in public health emergency for treating those affected by novel coronavirus nCoV, official sources said...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. trade deficit shrinks in 2019 for first time in six years

The U.S. trade deficit fell for the first time in six years in 2019 as the White Houses trade war with China curbed the import bill, keeping the economy on a moderate growth path despite a slowdown in consumer spending and weak business inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020