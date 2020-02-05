Left Menu
Development News Edition

HPCL net trebles on inventory gains

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:04 IST
HPCL net trebles on inventory gains

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday reported trebling of net profit in December quarter as inventory gains made up for lower refinery margins. Net profit in October-December at Rs 747 crore was higher than net profit of Rs 248 crore in the same period a year back, HPCL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesk K Surana told reporters here.

"In Q3 of the last fiscal we had an inventory loss of Rs 3,465 crore. As compared, we made an inventory gain of Rs 343 crore," he said, adding the inventory gains were partly offset by lower exchange gains. HPCL had a foreign exchange gain of Rs 82 crore in the December quarter as compared to a forex gain of Rs 557 crore a year back, he said.

A company records inventory gain when it buys raw material (crude oil) at a particular price but by the time it is able to process and convert it into fuel, international oil prices have gone up. Since fuel prices are benchmarked to international rates, inventory gains are booked. Inventory losses are booked when the reverse happens. The company earned USD 1.79 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in Q3 as compared to a gross refining margin of USD 3.72 per barrel a year back.

"The lower GRM is primarily due to lower cracks of fuel oil and LPG and planned shutdown of secondary units at Visakh refinery," he said. Sales was also lower at Rs 74,288 crore in October-December as against turnover of Rs 76,884 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak: China working hard to ensure safety of Indians in country, says ambassador

China on Monday hoped that India will not put trade restrictions and limit movement of people to the country in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in its Hubei province. In an interview to PTI, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said Chinas f...

Bravery award winner writes to CJI to stop children from attending protests

Days after the death of an infant at Delhis Shaheen Bagh protests, a twelve-year-old National Bravery Award winner has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde seeking directions to prevent children from participating in demonstrations a...

Coronavirus vaccines: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

The race to develop a vaccine for coronavirus has picked up speed with scientists from all across the world trying their luck in beating the virus. Russia said on Wednesday it will take between eight and 10 months to develop a vaccine again...

DGCI approves 'restricted use' of anti-HIV drugs on nCoV patients

The Drug Controller General of India has approved the restricted use of a combination of drugs used widely for controlling HIV infection in public health emergency for treating those affected by novel coronavirus nCoV, official sources said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020