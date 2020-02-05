Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and RBL Bank have entered into a partnership to 'expand financial services portfolio' and offer 'benefits of life insurance' to customers. Through this partnership, RBL Bank will expand its financial services portfolio to offer Bajaj Allianz Life's value-packed life insurance solutions to its customers, said a release on Wednesday.

Bajaj Allianz Life through its new-age life insurance solutions will empower the bank's new and existing customers to avail the living benefits of life insurance. "I'm confident that our customised insurance solutions and customer-focused digital services will not only enhance the overall experience the customers will enjoy, but also help our partnership grow from strength to strength," Bajaj Allianz Life MD and CEO Tarun Chugh said.

* * *

Vikram Solar appoints Saibaba Vutukuri as CEO Mumbai: Solar EPC solutions provider Vikram Solar on Wednesday said it has appointed Saibaba Vutukuri as the CEO of the company.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, who held the position of MD and CEO, will continue to retain his position as the Managing Director of the company. Prior to joining Vikram Solar, Vutukuri, a post-graduate in International Business (MBA) from Copenhagen Business School has served as President and CEO Diversification of Inox Wind and has also held leadership positions at Suzlon Energy, among others.

"The appointment comes at an important juncture, marking the next phase of growth at Vikram Solar. Also, Chaudhary will now take on a more strategic role involving portfolio diversification, key strategic initiatives and future ventures," the company said in a statement.

