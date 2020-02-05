Left Menu
Development News Edition

V-Mart Retail posts Q3 net profit at Rs 58 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:57 IST
V-Mart Retail posts Q3 net profit at Rs 58 cr

Multi-brand retail chain V-Mart Retail on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 58.22 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.68 crore for the corresponding period of 2018-19, V-Mart said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated total income stood at Rs 562.58 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 467.55 crore for the same period year ago. "In the statement of profit and loss for the current period, operating lease expenses have been changed from rent to depreciation charge...To this extent performance for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31, 2019 is not comparable with the previous period results," the company said.

Shares of V-Mart closed at Rs 2,108 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.19 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Cooperation, collaboration keys to strong India-Israel defense partnership

Mr. Apurva Chandra, Director General Acquisition and Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, Govt of India, today said that Israel is the key contributor to Indias readiness to face challenges.Speaking at India-Israel Opportunities in ...

Qatar Airways bids to acquire RwandaAir stake

Doha, Feb 5 AFP Qatar Airways is negotiating to acquire 49 percent of RwandaAir, the national carrier of the central African nation, to cater for growing demand in Africa, its chief said Wednesday. It is a 49 percent stake that we are negot...

'Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill" introduced in Lok Sabha

With over Rs 9 lakh crore worth direct taxes locked up in litigation, the government on Wednesday introduced a Bill in Parliament which seeks to provide an option to taxpayers to pay only the disputed tax by March 31 and get complete waiver...

Siemens earnings dip on weakness in autos, energy industries

Berlin, Feb 5 AP Orders and earnings at industrial conglomerate Siemens were lower than a year earlier in the October-December period, the company said Wednesday, weighed down by weaker performances in the auto and energy sectors. Siemens s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020