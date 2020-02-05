V-Mart Retail posts Q3 net profit at Rs 58 cr

Multi-brand retail chain V-Mart Retail on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 58.22 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.68 crore for the corresponding period of 2018-19, V-Mart said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated total income stood at Rs 562.58 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 467.55 crore for the same period year ago. "In the statement of profit and loss for the current period, operating lease expenses have been changed from rent to depreciation charge...To this extent performance for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31, 2019 is not comparable with the previous period results," the company said.

Shares of V-Mart closed at Rs 2,108 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.19 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.