Brazil to move bill to allow mining, hydro dams on indigenous lands

Brazil's government will send a bill to Congress that would allow mining and hydroelectric dams on indigenous lands, President Jair Bolsonaro's press office said on Wednesday.

The proposal will include provisions to consult indigenous communities and require Congressional approval for any mining project, including oil and gas and hydroelectric power generation, the office said in a statement.

