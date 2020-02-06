Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

NMC Health founder eyes a return to embattled group https://on.ft.com/2tz096v UK watchdog to probe £10bn Flutter-Stars gambling deal https://on.ft.com/370yNDR

Three Credit Suisse investors back Tidjane Thiam in board battle https://on.ft.com/395sVuq HSBC to defer appointing chief until after strategy shake-up https://on.ft.com/2S0UTBL

Overview NMC Health founder is planning to buy out his Emirati partners and return to an "active leadership position" at the embattled hospital group, according to people briefed on his plans.

Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it plans to review the 10 billion pounds merger between the two gambling companies Flutter, owner of Paddy Power, and Toronto-based Stars Group, which owns Sky Betting and Gaming. Credit Suisse Group AG's three key shareholders have backed Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam and appealed to Chairman Urs Rohner to quit, in a high-stakes power struggle at the Swiss bank following a spy scandal last year.

HSBC Holdings Plc has decided not to name a permanent Chief Executive when it reveals a strategic overhaul in February. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

