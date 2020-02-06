Runwal Developers Bags Multiple Awards at CNN News 18 Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards

Runwal Developers, one of the leading Real Estate developers in Mumbai, has bagged three prestigious awards under various categories at CNN News 18 Real Estate and Business Excellence Awards. The Awards were held at St. Regis at Mumbai and witnessed the presence of prominent names from the Real Estate and Corporate fraternity.

At the event, Runwal Developers bagged awards under three different categories:

• Ultra-Luxury Project of the Year - The Residence at Nepean Sea, Mumbai • Luxury Project of the Year - The Reserve at Worli, Mumbai

• Township Project of the Year - MyCity at Dombivli, Thane

On this occasion, Mr. Sanjay Daga, Chief Operating Officer, Runwal Developers, said, "It is a great honor to be recognized for our efforts through these three awards across categories. It has always been our endeavor to design the state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities for our customers. These awards are a testament to Runwal Developer's efforts and commitment across projects and will further strengthen our commitment to enhance the quality of lives of our customers."

Mr. Sanjay Daga received the awards from Bollywood actor, Mr. Gulshan Grover and Miss Diva 2018 runner up, Ms. Roshni Sheoran. The winners were selected by a jury of high-profile real estate experts and entrepreneurs. The applications were accessed by jury across various parameters including consumer feedback, public voting, feedback from industry peers and professionals and merits of the claims among others.

In the past, Runwal Developers has won many accolades such as Asia Pacific Property Awards under the Residential High Rise Architecture for India and ET Now awards under the Luxury Project of the Year and Most Admired Upcoming Project of the Year for its commitment towards the betterment of the society by delivering quality projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.