Hyderabad-based Interior Design Firm Bags Top Honors at National Architecture and Interior Design Excellence Awards 2020 for the Second Time

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 11:33 IST
California DreamWorks (CDW), a luxe interior design and executing company from Hyderabad has been recognised as the 'Top and Most Creative Interior Design Firm of the Year 2020' Telangana Award under 'Luxury Residential Projects & Turnkey Projects' category at National Architecture and Interior Design Excellence Awards 2020 presented by Padmashree Dr Anand Naik.

Mr. Ali Raza, CEO and Founder of California DreamWorks received the honors at the award ceremony held at Taj West end, Bangalore. The conference recognised the works of various interior designers, architects, designing studios, interior and architecture firms, and organizations in the design world.

This is the second time in a row California DreamWorks has been presented as the winner of the National Architecture and Interior Design Excellence Award. California DreamWorks offers a plethora of customized luxury interiors catering to define a distinct personality and individuality. This year their project at My Home Krishe at Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad won the recognition for providing a sense of luxury in limited space. The selection criteria for all the awards under various categories are excellence, innovation, and enhancement of the quality of life.

CDW is a one stop destination where customers can choose to furnish their home with personalised interiors including premium quality teakwood. With a dedicated in-house manufacturing unit they transform ordinary furniture into something stylish and surreal. Together with their expert team and commendable craftsmanship they ensure precise planning from initial design through final installation from a single room layout, to offering customisable interior design solutions for an entire property. This philosophy of striking the balance in good aesthetics, effective planning and optimising design has exceeded many of their client expectations.

Commenting on the award recognition, Mr. Ali Raza, CEO & Founder of California DreamWorks said, "We are very happy to receive such an esteemed recognition for the second time in a row. This is a testimony that our customers and the industry alike are acknowledging our hardwork and passion. At CDW, our strong suit will always be to concentrate on delivering high quality and customised interiors to our customers. We look forward to providing more futuristic and sophisticated services to become the leading providers for luxury design solutions in Hyderabad."

With numerous interior design firms sprouting every nook and corner, California DreamWorks works with great fervour towards distinguishing themselves from the crowd out there, especially in terms of ideation, architecture, planning of resources, quality and execution.

