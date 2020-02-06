Left Menu
Piaggio unveils Aprilia SXR 160, plans India-specific electric mobility solutions

  • Greater Noida
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 11:54 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio on Thursday unveiled its premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160, which has been designed specifically for Indian conditions. Aprilia SXR 160 would be launched in the third quarter of 2020 and booking would commence in August.

Piaggio, which is also working on India-specific futuristic electric mobility solutions, has also showcased the European version of Vespa Elettrica at the Auto Expo here. Stating that electric mobility will grow at a fast pace in the country, Piaggio Vehicles India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Diego Graffi said, "India continues to remain a strategic market for us".

"In the past few years, we have seen the changing preferences in Indian consumers. Aligned to these changes, we are proud to introduce new products, which cut across categories and fulfill the needs of the customer," he added. On being asked about electric mobility in India, he said the company has started with the commercials vehicles few month ago and plans to enter the market with customized products which are made in India.

He further added: "It would be fully designed in-house by Piaggio, including powertrain." Piaggio said it would manufacture Aprilia SXR 160 at its Baramati facility in Maharashtra.

The company also has plans to scale up its dealership network to expand business in the country, Graffi said. Piaggio also displayed limited edition Vespa Racing sixties and Vespa 2020 facelifts, which are expected to launch in Q2, 2020.

