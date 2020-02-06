Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia wins Gold at IIHM YCO 2020, Philippines wins Silver, England takes Bronze

The curtains came down on the sixth International Young Chef Olympiad, at a dazzling closing ceremony held at the Nicco Park's, Wet-o-Wild, Kolkata.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 12:59 IST
Malaysia wins Gold at IIHM YCO 2020, Philippines wins Silver, England takes Bronze
IIHM YCO 2020. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Feb 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): The curtains came down on the sixth International Young Chef Olympiad, at a dazzling closing ceremony held at the Nicco Park's, Wet-o-Wild, Kolkata. After a nail-biting contest through six days across five Indian cities - Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and Kolkata, Malaysia's Chen Khai Loong was crowned the winner of YCO 2020. The Silver medal winner was Austin Cale Labago of the Philippines while the Bronze winner was England's, Bethany Collings.

The trophies were given away at the glittering prize distribution by Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman, YCO and International Hospitality Council, Professor David Foskett, Chairman of the International Hospitality Council and Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the Principal Judge and Chief Mentor of YCO, and Chef Brian Turner, the President of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, in the presence of the 18 esteemed judges of YCO 2020. The winners lifted their trophies amidst cheering, fanfare and some beautiful fireworks display, as the world watched the entire event broadcasted live through social media networks.

A special attraction for the gold winner this year was the Gold Toque. At the historic moment, Malaysia's Chen Khai lifted the trophy and donned the gold crown as he bagged the prize cheque of USD 10,000. Organised by the International Hospitality Council (IHC), London in association with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), YCO 2020 was yet another grand successful edition of the world's biggest culinary competition with participants from 50 countries fighting tooth and nail to win the coveted title.

This united platform of young chefs was the perfect example of bonding, friendship and learning together. "More than a competition, YCO is now a global youth platform and launchpad for the culinary superstars of tomorrow", said Dr Suborno Bose. In times when the world is fraught by political and social issues, the International Young Chef Olympiad is seen as a unified platform of young chefs from around the world, bringing friendship and camaraderie to this competition.

Apart from the three winners, YCO 2020 had a long list of special category winners. The Plate Trophy round held between the participants ranked 11 to 20 in the competition, went to Dominic Muollo of New Zealand this year. The Best Dessert Dish in Round 1 went to Leuan Jones from Wales while the Late Shakuntala Devi Gupta Award for Best Vegetarian Dish Creation in Round 2 went to Eunjeong Jeong of South Korea.

Four Mentor Nominee Awards were given away at the YCO 2020. The winners were judged based on each of the mentor's recommendations written about their respective participants. The awardees were Erik Shahbazyan of Armenia, Kethusegile of Botswana, Egon Euan Le Roux of South Africa and Obidiegwu Anuli of Nigeria.

The IHC Best Young Chef Ambassador Awards was another category where participants had to write about themselves, their ambitions about becoming a chef and how they wish to further develop themselves. The four awards in this section went to Giorgia Ceccato of Italy, Samuel Farley of USA, Md Miraj Mia of Bangladesh and Fatima Gomez of Mexico. Based on the hygiene and cleanliness maintained during the competition, the participants were marked in the first two rounds. A winner was selected from each city round.

Eunjeoung Jeoung from South Korea won the Best Hygienic Practice for the Delhi round, Micaela Da Costa from Portugal won for the Pune round, Savi Rajbahak from Nepal won the Goa round and Mihail Velkov from Switzerland won in the Bengaluru round. The Rising Star awards for each city were Claudia Cebria Ros from Spain for Delhi round, Jonathan Larmie from Ghana for the Pune round, Savi Rajbahak from Nepal for the Goa round and Tarran O-Reilly from Ireland for the Bengaluru round.

The Kitchen Cut Award for best recipe nutritional analysis and costing presentation went to New Zealand, and the entries are judged by Chef John Wood, the founder of Kitchen Cut. YCO 2020 had the theme of sustainability, embracing the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In keeping with this theme, a special presentation had to be given by the participating countries about sustainability measures in their own country.

Out of the ten countries that made presentations at the David Foskett auditorium on IIHM Global Campus, Bhutan's Sonam Subba was the winner. He was awarded the Green Toque of Sustainability. YCO 2020 had a brilliant panel of esteemed judges from around the world. Led by Prof David Foskett (MBE), Chairman of the Jury, renowned chefs like Chef Brian Turner (CBE), celebrity TV chef and President of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, was chief judge of the competition.

Chef Andreas Muller, Programme Director (International Cuisine) at VTC, Hong Kong, was Deputy Chief Judge, Michelin-starred chefs Chris Galvin and John Wood, the Founder and Director of Kitchen Cut Were the Senior Judges of the competition among several other iconic culinary professionals from around the world. YCO 2020 felicitated some of these special judges for their outstanding work in the field of culinary arts. The Outstanding Contribution to International Culinary Arts Award went to Chef Brian Turner. Outstanding Contribution to Industry went to Chef Andrew Bennett, Chef Apprenticeship Award went to Chef Stuart Littlejohn, Outstanding Contribution to Culinary Arts was for Chef Henri Brosi, the Award for Dedication to Training and Competition Work went to Chef Stefan Hogan while Outstanding Contribution to Culinary Education went to Chef Andreas Muller.

Besides the competition, the participants from 50 countries along with their mentors and the judges took part in various food aid activities, supporting IIHM's initiative to support the UN's Sustainable Goal Number 2 of zero hunger. They visited shelters and homes in the Indian cities where they met the boarders and distributed food among them. In Delhi, they visited SPYM Juvenile De-addiction Centre; in Bengaluru, the mentors and participants visited Shumangali Seva Ashram while the judges went to Cheshire Homes.

In Kolkata, the judges visited the renowned and respected Missionaries of Charity to pay homage to Mother Teresa and see the huge social work that happens through this organisation. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli strikes kill 12 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Israeli airstrikes killed 12 pro-Iran fighters near Damascus and in southern Syria early Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.Both Syrian and foreign fighters were killed in the strikes in the Kaswa area south of Damascus ...

'Some tube lights are like this': PM Modi's jibe at Rahul's 'dande marenge'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a light-hearted yet sharp reply to Rahul Gandhis youth will beat PM with sticks remark and said he will increase the frequency of doing Surya Namaskar to deal with the assault. Prime Minister Na...

Saudi Arabia bars citizens, residents from travel to China

Saudi Arabia on Thursday barred its citizens and residents of the kingdom from traveling to China amid the new virus outbreak. The kingdoms General Directorate of Passports said the measure was in response to the new virus believed to have ...

UPDATE 2-High speed train derails in northern Italy, two drivers die

A high-speed train derailed in the northern Italian province of Lodi in the early hours of Thursday, killing its two drivers and interrupting traffic on the busy line between Milan and Bologna, officials said.Video from the scene showed tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020