Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex jumps over 200 pts after RBI policy outcome

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:32 IST
Sensex jumps over 200 pts after RBI policy outcome

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in afternoon session on Thursday, after the Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rates unchanged, but maintained its accommodative stance to support the economy. In the sixth bi-monthly review of the policy, the central bank also kept GDP growth rate unchanged for the current fiscal at 5 per cent and projected a pick up in growth to 6 per cent in the next financial year.

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share index turned choppy minutes ahead of the policy outcome. However, it gained lost ground, rising 209.42 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 41,352.08 in afternoon session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 61.20 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 12,150.35.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HDFC, Tata Steel, PowerGrid and HCL Tech. On the other hand, Infosys, Titan, M&M, Kotak Bank and TCS were among the laggards.

Rate-sensitive banking stocks rallied, with the BSE bankex surging 1.21 per cent, while BSE auto and realty indices turned red. According to Deepthi Mary Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services, it was an expected move by the RBI, maintaining the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent.

"With the inflation rate breaching the upper band, it will take time for the central bank to revive the rate cuts. By maintaining the accommodative stance, there is scope for rate cuts once the inflation rate falls back to a comfortable level, she said. Meanwhile, the rupee was trading flat at 71.25 against the US dollar in afternoon session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US expresses concern over religious freedom in India

The US has expressed concern over the current situation of religious freedom in India and raised the issue with Indian officials, a senior State Department official has said. The remarks came in the wake of widespread protests held across I...

UPDATE 2-High speed train derails in northern Italy, two drivers die

A high-speed train derailed in the northern Italian province of Lodi in the early hours of Thursday, killing its two drivers and interrupting traffic on the busy line between Milan and Bologna, officials said.Video from the scene showed tha...

WRAPUP 6-More virus cases on cruise ship off Japan; China death toll exceeds 500

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as health experts stepped up efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has provoked fears of a global pandemic.The d...

Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane crash kills 3

Istanbul, Feb 6 AP Flights resumed Thursday at an Istanbul airport after a Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring 180 others. Sabiha Gokcen Airport restarted operations at around 4 a.m. 0100 GMT though dela...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020