Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares gain most in 5 months as China cuts tariffs on U.S. imports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 14:31 IST
Hong Kong shares gain most in 5 months as China cuts tariffs on U.S. imports
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong shares jumped more than 2.5% on Thursday, the most in five months after Beijing announced it will slash tariffs on some U.S. imports, in a move to aid an economy pressured by the coronavirus epidemic. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 2.6% at 27,493.70, marking its largest daily percentage gain since Sept. 4, 2019. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose by 2.6%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 4%, the IT sector gained 1.8%, the financial sector ended 2.3% higher and the property sector rose 3%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Mobile Ltd, which gained 5.4%. ** China said it will halve tariffs on some goods imported from the United States starting on Feb. 14, and reiterated that it hopes it can work with Washington to eventually scrap all tariffs in bilateral trade. ** Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for the new coronavirus, forbidding anyone from disembarking to prevent further spreading of the epidemic. ** HSBC has extended its ban on staff traveling to Hong Kong until March 2, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index and the CSI300 index climbed for the third straight session. ** The yuan was 0.1% firmer at 6.9688 per U.S. dollar at 0817 GMT on the back of China's tariff reprieve. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.7%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2.4%. ** About 2.25 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.50 billion. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 23.60% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bangkok court halts river promenade project that would worsen flooding

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A court in Bangkok has asked the citys authorities to stop work on a riverside promenade that urban planners and environmentalists said would worsen flooding and uproot hundreds o...

Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan - ministerial sources

Lebanons cabinet approved on Thursday a government policy statement that includes a financial rescue plan with minor amendments, ministerial sources and local media said after the meeting.A draft policy statement seen by Reuters on Sunday o...

Jaishankar meets German Parliament delegation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met a delegation of the German Parliament and exchanged views on trade, development and governance.Received the Indo-German Friendship Group from Bundestag Parliament Germany. Exchanged vie...

Britain seeking far-reaching tariff cuts in post Brexit U.S. trade deal

Britain is seeking far-reaching reductions in tariffs in a trade deal with the United States, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday, setting out the broad aims of her post-Brexit push to secure new free trade agreements.The FTA Free Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020