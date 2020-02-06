APM Terminals Pipavav posts two-fold rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 134 cr

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 134 crore for the quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.9 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Its income increased to Rs 207.9 crore in October-December quarter from Rs 185 crore in the year-ago period. The company has only one reportable business segment, which is port services, and only one reportable geographical segment, which is the port at Pipavav.

