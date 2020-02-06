Millennials look for fun-engaging experiences on this Valentine's Day: Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook India has witnessed a 14 percent growth in demand for travel to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day, the travel company said on Thursday. The company has seen an increased appetite for fun-engaging experiences and destinations like skydiving in Malaysia and white-river rafting in Rishikesh as against solely romantic elements, Thomas Cook (India) said in a release.

"Falling on a Friday, the company has observed that Indian consumers are making the most of an extended/smart weekend break to bond with their loved ones," it said. In addition to the traditional couples segment -- comprising 55% of the pie -- growing uptake observed from solo travellers (me-captions), groups of friends/ family (contributing 45%), the company said about shifting consumer preferences.

India's couples, especially millennials, are veering towards unconventional travel experiences and not limiting themselves to romantic elements, it pointed out. Experiences in demand include white-river rafting in Rishikesh, cave expeditions in Meghalaya, jeep safaris in Jaisalmer/Thekkady, quad-biking in Indonesia, skydiving in Malaysia and swimming with sharks in Thailand, it said.

"Gastronomic tours are also high on Valentine's Day travel bucket list with inclusions like cooking classes with local chefs in Singapore, Malaysia and Tuscany and wine/whiskey tours in France, Ireland, Scotland, Japan, South Africa, and California," the company said. Stay-cations are also witnessing an uptick during this Valentine's Day weekend with metro consumers preferring to relax and pamper themselves- within their city of residence, it added.

"The expression of love has changed manifold and Indians are now looking to create experiential memories while travelling. With Valentine's Day falling on a Friday and February being a low travel season, Indians are opting for an extended weekend break to avail of value offers- across India or to visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations like Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bhutan, Thailand and islands like Mauritius and Maldives, among others," Thomas Cook (India) Ltd President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said.

