Gold prices gain Rs 150 on rise in demand

Gold prices gained Rs 150 to Rs 41,019 per 10 gram on Thursday following rise in demand, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 40,869 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also rose by Rs 140 to Rs 46,881 per kg from Rs 46,741 per kg on Wednesday. "Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 150 with buying in gold across board," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst(Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold and silver were both quoting with gains at USD 1,560 per ounce and USD 17.70 per ounce, respectively.

