Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirma Group announces the acquisition of Emami Cement

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, India's leading building materials company and part of the Nirma Group, today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Emami Group for the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Emami Cement Limited (ECL) for an enterprise value of Rs 5500 crores.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:53 IST
Nirma Group announces the acquisition of Emami Cement
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, India's leading building materials company and part of the Nirma Group, today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Emami Group for the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Emami Cement Limited (ECL) for an enterprise value of Rs 5500 crores. The proposed transaction is subject to approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

ECL operates one integrated cement plant in Risdah, Chhattisgarh; and grinding units in Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha with a total installed capacity of 8.3 million tonnes per annum; and with mining leases in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. With the merger of the Nirmax business in Rajasthan and completion of this acquisition; Nuvoco will become one of the leading cement players in the country and specifically in the East.

This will bring its total cement capacity in Eastern, Northern and Western India to 23.5 million tonnes (which includes the ongoing capacity expansion project in its Jojobera plant) and over 60 ready-mix plants. The company has a substantial presence in slag cement in the East while reinforcing a strong portfolio of PPC and OPC products. The combined operations will span three facilities in Chhattisgarh, two each in Rajasthan and West Bengal, and one each in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Haryana.

Nuvoco's cement sales will spread across 12 states: Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, NCR region, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. "This acquisition is a momentous and transformational step in Nuvoco's journey to becoming a major building materials company in India delivering superior performance. Emami Cement will enable us to take our Cement business to the next level and continue to serve our customers with innovative and high-quality products that they trust," said Hiren Patel, Chairman - Nuvoco.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Dozens of trade fairs, conferences postponed amid China virus fears

More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed because of the spread of the China coronavirus, shuttering events where billions of dollars worth of deals have been signed-in the past. The pushed b...

Earthquake strikes central Greece, no damage or injuries

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 struck central Greece on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 1124 local time 0924 GMT around 240 kilometer...

Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel to reunite with Mike Flanagan on Netflix's 'Midnight Mass' series

The Haunting of Hill House stars Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel are among the actors who have been cast in Mike Flanagans new Netflix horror series Midnight Mass. The show has been developed by Flanagan and Trevor Macy and is part of their mu...

FACTBOX-What does Britain want from trade deal with United States?

British trade minister Liz Truss on Thursday set out the countrys priorities for a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States. Truss said Britain would set out detailed negotiating objectives in due course. Below are the priorities liste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020