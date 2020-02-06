Left Menu
Eros Group & House of AYNAT Lauds Arvind Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Elections

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:11 IST
  06-02-2020
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, an exclusive high tea was hosted at Abdul Kalam Road for Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Tanya Sood, Founder & Jewellery Designer, House of AYNAT along with husband Avneesh Sood, Director, Eros Group & CMD, BSG acknowledged Mr. Kejriwal for his admirable work in the state capital in the last five years. They further discussed the ongoing scenario of real estate sector in New Delhi and how government along with real estate players can work together to build a better tomorrow.

The couple conveyed their best wishes to the party for the upcoming assembly polls and extended unrelenting support. As a gesture of good will, Mrs. Sood gave a gift of appreciation from the brand House of AYNAT

About Eros Group

Eros Group is a Real Estate giant in India. It is a well-known Construction Company with special strength in and around Delhi. With over Seven decades of proficiency and experience, it is known for its quality and distinction. The Group has created some of the most pioneering episodes of Real Estate promotion and town planning in the country for over 70 years. Started with properties worth Rs. 13000 in 1940s, the Group now boasts of having projects worth over 8000 crores in the pipeline. With time, the Group has also ventured in various other sectors than Real Estate and proved its forte in all the new sectors.

About House of AYNAT

House of AYNAT, an artistic manifestation of jewellery designer Tanya M. Sood wife of Avneesh Sood, is her haven of creativity, grace and excellence. Initially, Tanya started with semi-precious jewels for those seeking destination and pret jewellery. It was not long before she began conceptualizing her own designs created by her small, close-knit network of artisans. Tanya took the cultural ethnicity of ancient jewellery that has stood the test of time and gave it a contemporary avatar. Adding glamour, class and an undeniable fragility to the stones, the stunning designs became hugely popular.

Image 1: Tanya Sood, Founder & Jewellery Designer, House of AYNAT along with husband Avneesh Sood, Director, Eros Group with Delhi CM, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal

Image 2: Tanya Sood, Founder & Jewellery Designer, House of AYNAT along with husband Avneesh Sood, Director, Eros Group with Delhi CM, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

