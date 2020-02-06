Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olectra to deploy over 700 electric buses across cities this year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greaternoida
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:17 IST
Olectra to deploy over 700 electric buses across cities this year

Olectra Greentech on Thursday said it plans to add over 700 electric buses this year that will be deployed in the country across various cities like Indore, Surat and Dehradun. The company, which has a strategic partnership with China's BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle maker, currently has over 270 buses running on Indian roads.

It supplies electric buses to various state transport undertakings (STUs) and municipalities. "By the end of this year, we are going to have 735 new buses deployed in India across various locations. Currently, we have over 270 buses," Olectra Greentech Executive Director Naga Satyam told PTI.

He added that 200 buses will be added in Madhya Pradesh (Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Bhopal), 150 each in Surat and Nasik and, 50 buses in Goa. Olectra has a manufacturing unit near Hyderabad.

"We have been spearheading the electric vehicle adoption in the country with a focus not only to ‘Make in India’ but also ‘Made for India’. We have covered significant ground in meeting the requirements of several states in the country and being the partners of choice for the EV revolution in the country for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad and Kerala where our eBuses are already plying," he said. Talking about the C9 - which is slated to be unveiled later on Thursday by Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari - Satyam said the vehicle is the company's first intercity electric bus.

"We have now taken this initiative to the intercity routes also which will address the concerns of the distance covered by ebuses. C-9 can cover up to 300 km on a single charge which makes it an apt zero-emission travel option for the intercity travel operators leading to savings in the longer run," he added. The bus is equipped with various safety features including EU standard FDSS System with TUV certification, ADAS System (Driver Fatigue System) and ITS System as per Indian Regulatory requirement.

To handle any crisis, it offers a Panic Alarm System and Emergency lighting system in case of an accident. The Defroster fitted on the bus enables the driving in foggy conditions due to better visibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan

Lebanons government on Thursday approved a rescue plan to pull the country from its worst economic and financial crisis in decades, which must now win a vote of confidence in parliament.A draft policy statement seen by Reuters on Sunday out...

Germany's FDP to seek dissolution of Thuringia state assembly - source

Germanys Free Democrats FDP will initiate a motion seeking to dissolve the regional assembly in Thuringia, a party source said on Thursday, after one of its lawmakers was elected premier of the eastern state with help from a far-right party...

After closure of iconic Lakshman Jhula, first-of-its-kind glass floor bridge to replace it

The Uttarakhand government has cleared the design of a glass floor suspension bridge, the first of its kind in the country, to be built across Ganga river in Rishikesh as an alternative to the iconic Lakshman Jhula which was closed last yea...

Air India has to recover over Rs 822 crore for providing VVIP charter flights: RTI

Cash-strapped Air India, which is being disinvested by the government, has to recover over Rs 822 crore for providing VVIP charter flights, according to latest data provided by the national carrier to an RTI response. In its RTI response pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020