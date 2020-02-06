Left Menu
Eurofins announces acquisition of all assets of Gomti Life Sciences

Eurofins, through Eurofins Advinus, acquires all assets of Gomti Life Sciences Private Limited through a business transfer agreement.

  ANI
  • |
  Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:27 IST
Eurofins Advinus. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Eurofins, through Eurofins Advinus, acquires all assets of Gomti Life Sciences Private Limited through a business transfer agreement. The assets include a fully equipped state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Bidadi Industrial Area, Bengaluru, India, with cGMP pilot plant, intermediate area and ISO class eight clean rooms and a total reactor capacity of about 45 KL.

With this acquisition, Eurofins Advinus will be able to manufacture RSMs, intermediates, APIs and NCEs. The company can now support drug substance requirements from multi-kilogram to MT scale for Toxicology studies, clinical trials and launch quantities. "This acquisition could be a game-changer for Eurofins Advinus as it enables the group to enter clinical development and commercial supply part of the Pharma R&D value chain through cGMP API supplies of NCEs. This addition is also a part of a larger foray of the Eurofins group into CDMO / CRAMS market," commented Rajiv Malik, MD of Eurofins Advinus Limited.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

