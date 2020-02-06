Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-China tariff cut buoys stocks as investors look beyond virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:59 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-China tariff cut buoys stocks as investors look beyond virus
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Stock markets across the world rose on Thursday, buoyed by record highs on Wall Street and a move by China to halve tariffs on some U.S. goods that emboldened bets that the global economy would avoid long-term damage from the coronavirus.

Momentum from Wall Street spilled into European markets from Asia, gathering pace as investors assessed prospects for help to the global economy from government stimulus and looser central bank policy. Europe's STOXX 600 index gained 0.5% to a record high, with a swathe of strong earnings reports helping. Indexes in Frankfurt, Paris, and London all made solid gains, rising between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit rose 5.5% after it posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss. China said on Thursday it would halve tariffs on some U.S. goods, which could help improve negotiating conditions for the second phase of a trade accord after the two countries signed off on an interim deal last month.

The move, which came after China's central bank eased policy last weekend, helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.6%. Bluechip Chinese shares gained 1.9%. U.S. stock futures rose 0.3%, while the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, gained 0.4%.

Markets were already beginning to emerge from safe-haven assets and bet on the virus being a short-term shock, even while the human toll continues to grow. "The market is looking through the near-term disruption to activity and seeing the potential for quite a sharp rebound later this year on the back of even looser policy," said Tim Drayson, head of economics at Legal & General Investment Management.

Evidence of appetite for riskier bets was apparent in currencies, where China's onshore yuan climbed 0.1% to its strongest level since Jan. 23 after the tariff cuts were announced. The Australian dollar also gained. The safe-haven Japanese yen slipped to a two-week low against the dollar.

Bond yields also rose. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield climbed to 1.672% from a five-month low touched on Friday. Eurozone bond yields told a similar story, with German bund yields climbing to their highest in almost two weeks. Investors said that reflationary policies were supporting equity markets.

"Over the last few weeks, central banks came in and said they are ready to support the market whenever there is a weakness," said Didier Anthamatten, a portfolio manager at Unigestion. "Equity investors are basking in the ocean of liquidity." "SHORT-TERM SLUMP"?

Another 73 people on the Chinese mainland died on Wednesday from the virus, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total death toll to 563, the country's health authority said on Thursday. Statistics from China indicate that about 2% of people infected with the new virus have died, suggesting it may be deadlier than seasonal flu but less deadly than SARS, another reason that investors remain relatively calm.

Traders also cited vague rumors of a possible vaccine for the coronavirus as a trigger for Wednesday's stock rally, even though the World Health Organization has played down media reports of "breakthrough" drugs. "The coronavirus is continuing to spread so we need to remain cautious. But markets now appear to think that there will be a quick economic recovery after a short-term slump," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had both reached record highs after jobs and service sector indicators suggested the economy could continue to grow this year even as consumer spending slows. Elsewhere, major currencies were largely quiet. The euro stood flat at $1.0996, while the dollar against a basket of six major currencies slipped a fraction to 98.262.

Oil futures rose for a second day, boosted by potential OPEC+ action to counter faltering demand after the coronavirus outbreak and optimism on better prospects for U.S.-China trade tensions. Brent rose by 11 cents, or %0.2, to $55.38 a barrel by late morning, having risen 2.4% in the last session. It is down about 15% so far this year.

Copper considered a good gauge on the health of the global economy because of its wide industrial use, stabilized somewhat despite remaining on the back foot. Shanghai copper extended its rebound into the third day, rising 1.4% from 33-month low hit earlier this week.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro near two-month lows on German data, options

The euro struggled to stay above a two-month low on Thursday after data showed German industrial orders unexpectedly plunged in December, suggesting the eurozone economy would remain sluggish in the opening months of 2020. Contracts German ...

PM Modi quotes Lohia to attack Oppn, says anti-CAA resolutions are part of 'vote bank' politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday quoted renowned socialist Ram Manohar Lohia to attack the opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party for taking a stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. I refuse the fact that we should not...

Vietnam total confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 12

Vietnam said on Thursday it has confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 12.Both the new cases are Vietnamese nationals from the northern province of Vinh Phuc and had close contact with previously detected patients...

Dembele to undergo surgery next week after hamstring tear

Madrid, Feb 6 AFP Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on his right hamstring in Finland on Tuesday, the club have confirmed. Barca said an approximate recovery time would be given once the operation was complete.Dembele h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020