RGCON 2020 focussed on Hemato-oncology update

RGCON 2020, the 19th Annual International Conference of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre to be held in New Delhi from February 7 to 9, 2020, is focused on an all-important aspect of Hemato-oncology update.

Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): RGCON 2020, the 19th Annual International Conference of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre to be held in New Delhi from February 7 to 9, 2020, is focused on an all-important aspect of Hemato-oncology update. Haematology-oncology includes such diseases as Leukaemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma, Iron Deficiency Anaemia, Haemophilia, Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia as well as cancers of other organs.

"Renowned national and international experts in the field of Haematology, Hemato-oncology and Stem Cell Transplant have committed their participation to share their views and deliver lectures on the current practices," said Dr Dinesh Bhurani, Director, Department of Hemato-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, RGCIRC and Organising Secretary - RGCON 2020. "As a distinctive feature, RGCON 2020 will cover latest updates from American Society of Haematology (ASH) and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and various other events," added Dr Bhurani.

"Over the years, the aim of RGCON has been to bring eminent international and national faculty at one platform to share new advances in oncology and haematology leading to good interaction between faculty and delegates. We are fortunate to have distinguished international and national faculty for RGCON 2020 too," said Dr Sudhir Kumar Rawal, Medical Director and Chief of GenitoUro - Oncology Services RGCIRC. Another unique feature of RGCON 2020 is a get together of Myeloma patients. The first Myeloma patient who got CarT cell treatment from China will also be present and share her experience.

"Over the years, Hemato-Oncology has witnessed some path-breaking advancements. Blood cancers are treated with chemotherapy while some require bone marrow transplant. Now, Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy are fast taking the place of chemotherapy in the treatment of blood cancers. Under immunotherapy, the body's own T cells are modified to kill cancer cells," added Dr Bhurani. Blood cancers account for around 20 per cent of the total cancers in India. Different blood cancers occur at different age groups. Leukaemia occurs in children while Lymphoma and Myeloma generally occur in old age.

Speaking about causes of blood cancers, Dr Bhurani stated, blood cancers generally don't have any direct causal relationship. Blood cancers are due to genetic changes in cells and generally not linked to any preventive causes. The symptoms of blood cancers include fever and bleeding from any part - nose, mouth etc in case of leukaemia and lumps in the neck in case of Lymphoma.

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre is today counted amongst Asia's premier exclusive cancer centres that offer the unique advantage of cutting edge technology, put to use by renowned super-specialists. Ever since its inception, RGCIRC has taken care of over two lakh patients. RGCIRC has earned repute across India as well as internationally for its services in the field of oncology, haematology and bone marrow transplantation.

