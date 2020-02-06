Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus signs pact for aircraft services with Adani Defence & Aerospace

Airbus India and Adani Defence & Aerospace on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding at DefExpo 2020 to leverage synergies in aerospace and civil aviation sector.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:14 IST
Airbus signs pact for aircraft services with Adani Defence & Aerospace
The Indian aircraft services market to grow to $6.3 billion by 2025. Image Credit: ANI

Airbus India and Adani Defence & Aerospace on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding at DefExpo 2020 to leverage synergies in aerospace and civil aviation sector. The MoU was signed by Anand Stanley, President and Managing Director of Airbus India & South Asia, and Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Airbus and Adani will explore opportunities for collaboration in the area of aircraft services for Indian and south Asian market. Airbus' Global Services Forecast envisages the Indian aircraft services market to grow to 6.3 billion dollars by 2025. "Airbus is not only the world's leading civil aviation company but is also a major innovator and provider of aircraft services," said Stanley. "This MoU demonstrates our commitment to support the development of India as a world-class services hub for aerospace products."

Adani Defence & Aerospace said it has established a comprehensive aerospace and defence ecosystem in India. With Adani's recent foray into airports, this potential collaboration will leverage the synergies between the product and services excellence of Airbus and infrastructure, engineering and mega project execution capabilities of Adani. Rajvanshi said India is at the cusp of transformational growth in the aircraft services market.

"Our collaboration with Airbus is aligned to our vision of nation-building and to indigenise critical technologies and services, thus creating a vibrant ecosystem in aerospace capabilities in India," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian PM downplays AirAsia probe after CEO steps aside

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 6 AFP Receiving money to offset buying planes and equipment did not necessarily constitute bribery, Malaysias prime minister said Thursday, days after AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes stepped aside temporarily in the wake of a ...

PM Modi defends NPR, says updating it will help give benefits of govt schemes to poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a strong defence of the National Population Register NPR, saying it was being updated to allow the rightful beneficiaries get the benefit of government welfare schemes. In Rajya Sabha, he sa...

MP lynching: Village sarpanch among 3 held; 6 cops suspended

Three persons, including a village sarpanch, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly being part of a violent mob that killed a man and injured six others on suspicion of being child-lifters in Madhya Pradesh, while policemen, too, faced act...

People News Roundup: Kirk Douglas dead at 103; Justin Bieber on drug abuse and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.New York jurors were shown naked photos of Harvey WeinsteinJurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020