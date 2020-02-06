Avanse Financial Services opens branch in Bengaluru

Avanse Financial Services Limited, a new age, education-focused NBFC, announced the launch of their new branch in Bengaluru. Avanse is dedicated towards creating a robust education ecosystem and works with students as well as institutions to provide efficient financing offerings, the company said in a statement.

Avanse has been present in Karnataka for over four years now and has been fulfilling education aspirations and impacting 51,000 students. It plans to impact the lives of two lakh students in this market by providing the necessary support to fulfill their academic dreams in the next two years.

Inaugurating the branch, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Science and Technology portfolio said, "The state being an IT hub offers a great potential for attracting talent pan-India and it is important to cater to the evolving educational needs." "Avanse has been instrumental in making quality education available by aiding easy education financing solutions," he added. Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of the company Amit Gainda expressed his happiness over the launch of the new office.

He said, "We are determined to grow our business by 15-20 per cent in the Karnataka market in the next two years. We see a huge opportunity in partnering with quality education institutions and fintech companies in the region to enhance the education ecosystem."

