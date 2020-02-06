EeVe eyes sale of upto 15K electric two-wheelers this year

EeVe India on Thursday said it expects to clock sales of upto 15,000 electric two-wheelers this year as it expands its product portfolio in the country. EeVe, which is run by Odisha-based OmJay EV Ltd, has sold about 1,200 units since the launch of its two-wheelers in October last year.

"Our products are doing well in the eastern part of the country and we are now talking to dealers across the country to increase coverage," OmJay EV co-founder and Director Harsh Vardhan Didwania told PTI. He added that currently the company's products are available at about 45 dealerships and this is expected to touch 200 by year-end.

"Since launch in October, we have already sold 1,200 units. By year-end, we are targeting sale of 12,000-15,000 units," he said. Didwania said the vehicles are manufactured in Odisha.

"We have invested about Rs 70 crore in our business so far. Our plan is to pump in another Rs 150 crore in manufacturing, product development and other areas," he added. The company currently has four electric two-wheelers in the market and will add two more in the coming months.

Showcased at Auto Expo here, the e-bike 'Tesoro' and a retro e-scooter 'Forseti' are expected to be launched around the festive season. The company, however, did not comment on the pricing.

