Left Menu
Development News Edition

IGL Q3 net rises 43%

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:10 IST
IGL Q3 net rises 43%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the firm that supplies CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to household kitchens in national capital and adjoining towns, on Thursday reported a 43 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit on rise in gas sales volumes. Standalone net profit in October-December 2019 at Rs 283.59 crore was 43 per cent than net profit of Rs 197.94 crore a year back, the company said in a statement here.

Gross turnover rose 10 per cent to Rs 1,831.16 crore. "IGL registered an overall sales volume growth of 13 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sale going up from 5.91 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) to 6.70 mmscmd," it said.

CNG recorded sales volume growth of 9 per cent, while piped natural gas recorded sales volume growth of 18 per cent in the quarter as compared to last year. IGL sells compressed natural gas (CNG) to over 11 lakh vehicles running in the national capital region through a network of over 520 CNG stations. It also supplies piped natural gas to over 12 lakh households in these cities.

The pipeline network is being further expanded by IGL to cover Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, Shamli, parts of Meerut, Fatehpur, Hamirpur and parts of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Kaithal in Haryana, IGL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Philip Barton appointed Britain's new High Commissioner to India

Britain on Thursday appointed career diplomat Philip Barton as its High Commissioner to India to succeed Dominic Asquith. Barton will take up his appointment during Spring 2020, a statement from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office FCO said....

Nobel laureate Yunus facing over 100 Bangladesh lawsuits

Dhaka, Feb 6 AFP Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is facing more than 100 lawsuits from disgruntled employees at the telecoms unit of his poverty-busting microfinance Grameen Bank, lawyers said Thursday. The cases filed against him...

Hero Cycles to invest Rs 250 cr to set up eCycle valley in Punjab

The countrys largest bicycle maker Hero Cycles would invest around 250 crore to set up an eCycle valley in Punjab, where it would have an entire ecosystem for manufacturing electric bicycle. The total investment in 100-acre project would be...

Photojournalist `beaten up' by cops at CAA protest in Mumbai

A photojournalist with a city tabloid was allegedly beaten up by the police at an anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protest here on Thursday. Ashish Raje, who is also a joint secretary of the Mumbai Press Club, was covering Mumbai Bagh, a si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020