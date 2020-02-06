Left Menu
GE T&D India bags order form PowerGrid, to set up GIS bays at Phagi in Jaipur

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 06-02-2020 21:58 IST
GE T&D India on Thursday announced it has bagged a contract by state-run Power Grid Corporation for constructing 765-kiloVolt (kV) Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) bays at Phagi in Jaipur district of Rajasthan. This is GE's first 765 kV GIS order from the Power Grid, a company statement said.

The scope of project includes end-to-end commissioning of the GIS bays, including substation automation and relay panels. The bays will be an extension to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd’s (RRVPNL) existing 765 kV substation at Phagi, which was also commissioned by GE earlier using Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) technology. The Phagi substation is a part of the transmission scheme that involves implementation of AjmerPhagi 765 kV line, along with associated bays, to facilitate the evacuation of renewable energy getting generated in solar parks at Bhadla, Fatehpur and Bikaner to various beneficiaries.

Once the 765 kV GIS bays are installed at Phagi, the state will be able to evacuate around 1,000 megawatt (MW) of additional renewable energy from these solar plants. This will result in the effective utilization of more green energy by the state and lower reliance on coal as the source of power generation. Pitamber Shivnani, President & CEO, GE Grid Solutions, South Asia, said in the statement, "As the contribution of renewable energy increases in the overall energy mix of the country, this Gas-Insulated Substation extension will further strengthen the grid evacuation infrastructure and improve electricity access for important demand centers in the state."

Rajasthan is a leader in renewable energy among Indian states and is aiming for 37.5 GW of renewable energy generation by 2025. Of this amount, grid-connected solar projects are expected to account for 24 gigawatts; wind for about 4 GW and hybrid sources for the remaining generation. The efficient evacuation of this renewable energy requires the latest grid technology and infrastructure designed to easily integrate with the rapidly transforming national grid.

GE is executing several other substation projects in Rajasthan that are associated with the Green Energy Corridor Transmission System. These include an extension of a 765-kV AIS substation as well as a new 400 kV/220 kV Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) at Bhuj. GE has also installed a 765-kV AIS substation in Bhadla Solar Park to evacuate power. The park is one of the largest solar parks in India spread over a total area of 40 square kilometers.

