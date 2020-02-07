Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 01:41 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs

World equity markets rallied for a fourth day on Thursday, with key stock indexes touching fresh peaks, as news that China plans to cut tariffs in half on some U.S. goods buoyed risk sentiment and pushed safe-haven currencies lower.

The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund touched its highest in almost two weeks and U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors bet China's efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus would mitigate its impact on the global economy. The death toll in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563, with more than 28,000 infections confirmed.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in an interview with Fox Business Network, downplayed concerns that the outbreak could affect global supply chains, but acknowledged "this is something we're monitoring very carefully." Major stock indexes, including the STOXX Europe 600 of small-, mid- and large-cap stocks, the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow industrials on Wall Street, and the S&P/TSX composite in Toronto, set records.

The yen slid to a two-week low against the dollar and the franc fell to its weakest in more than a week as investors hailed news China would halve tariffs https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-tariffs/china-to-halve-tariffs-on-some-u-s-imports-as-virus-risks-grow-idUSKBN2000C0 on 1,717 U.S. goods. Many risk-off moves taken over the past two weeks are being unwound, said Simon Harvey, an FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London.

"We're seeing credible responses from monetary authorities in China and it looks like it's soothing market fears of a more entrenched slowdown in the Chinese economy," Harvey said. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.53% and its emerging market stocks rose 1.03%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.44%, helped by a swathe of strong earnings reports, with the euro zone banks index posting its biggest daily gain in a month. Indexes in Frankfurt, Paris and London all gained, rising between 0.3% and 0.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.16 points, or 0.32 percent, to 29,386.01. The S&P 500 gained 10.74 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,345.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.71 points, or 0.55 percent, to 9,561.39. Rebounding worker productivity in the fourth quarter and other U.S. economic data also lifted sentiment on Wall Street.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week. Despite optimism about containing economic fallout, the impact of the health emergency in China was showing up in corporate reports. Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc flagged a potential threat to the mobile phone industry from the outbreak, and its shares fell 1.7%.

The dollar index rose 0.21%, with the euro down 0.2% to $1.0975. The yen weakened 0.15% versus the greenback at 110.00 per dollar. Gold rose on expectations central banks will keep interest rates low. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,570 an ounce.

Bond yields in Europe were pressured upward by remarks from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that euro zone growth remains modest but there are signs of stabilization. Germany's Bund yield rose as much as 3 basis points to -0.339%, its highest in almost two weeks, before pulling back to around -0.39%.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.6508%. Brent crude gave up early gains as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia gave mixed signals about possible further output cuts to counter concerns about weak demand due to the coronavirus.

Brent fell by 35 cents to settle at $54.93 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate rose 20 cents to settle at $51.07 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Canadiens D Weber placed on injured reserve

The Montreal Canadiens placed captain Shea Weber on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment, the team announced Thursday. Weber, who will be sidelined at least one week, sustained the injury during Montreals 5-4 shootout victory over the ...

Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

Cheered on by loyalists, President Donald Trump did not hold back as he celebrated the end of his impeachment saga on Thursday with a mix of expletives and insults for his opponents and praise for the supporters who stuck with him. Acquitte...

UPDATE 4-New 737 MAX software flaw found during tests, Boeing sticks to return timeline

Flight testers discovered another flaw in the software of Boeing Cos grounded 737 MAX, the plane that suffered two fatal crashes, though the company and the top U.S. aviation regulator said on Thursday the issue most likely could be fixed w...

U.S. corporate giants condemn anti-LGBT laws as economic 'risk'

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From discriminatory adoption laws to denial of transgender healthcare, a rising number of U.S. corporate giants are joining forces to protest about a slew of anti-LGBT state l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020