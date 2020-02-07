PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 7
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Trade minister vows to drive hard bargain in U.S. talks https://on.ft.com/31xD5RU Hedge fund Elliott builds $2.5bn SoftBank stake https://on.ft.com/2H3u61G
Hargreaves Lansdown founder to sell £500m of shares https://on.ft.com/31whLMR Overview
Britain will strike a "hard bargain" with the United States in looming trade negotiations and will not put NHS drugs pricing on the table, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday. Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake worth $2.5 billion in SoftBank Group Corp and is pressing for a $20 billion share buyback and is pushing for changes at Masayoshi Son's technology conglomerate, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Hargreaves Lansdown's largest investor Peter Hargreaves is selling about 500 million pounds($646.45 million) of shares in the British investment platform, days after the group announced a slowdown in new business. ($1 = 0.7735 pounds)
