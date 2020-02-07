Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 7

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 06:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 06:44 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 7
Image Credit: Pixabay

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Trade minister vows to drive hard bargain in U.S. talks https://on.ft.com/31xD5RU Hedge fund Elliott builds $2.5bn SoftBank stake https://on.ft.com/2H3u61G

Hargreaves Lansdown founder to sell £500m of shares https://on.ft.com/31whLMR Overview

Britain will strike a "hard bargain" with the United States in looming trade negotiations and will not put NHS drugs pricing on the table, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday. Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake worth $2.5 billion in SoftBank Group Corp and is pressing for a $20 billion share buyback and is pushing for changes at Masayoshi Son's technology conglomerate, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Hargreaves Lansdown's largest investor Peter Hargreaves is selling about 500 million pounds($646.45 million) of shares in the British investment platform, days after the group announced a slowdown in new business. ($1 = 0.7735 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Another 41 on cruise liner off Japan test positive for coronavirus -govt

Another 41 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases confirmed on the ship to 61, Japans health minister said on Friday.The jump in infected passengers on the cruise liner comes as the vess...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs

A mid-week rally in Asian share markets halted on Friday and oil prices steadied as the growing death toll and economic damage from a new virus spreading from China curbed further gains.The death toll in mainland China rose to 636, more tha...

Security increased at Delhi-Ghaziabad border ahead of polling in national capital

Security has been beefed up at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border ahead of the polling for the assembly elections in the national capital. Ghaziabad district is on alert. Checking going on at various points. On 36 points located at the border, vide...

Report: Cavs land C Drummond from Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in the final stages Thursday of acquiring top NBA rebounder Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round draft pick, ESPN reported. Drummond, 26, is a two-time All-S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020