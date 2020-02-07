Lockheed Martin and BEL to explore opportunities in F-21 fighter programme

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to explore industrial opportunities in the F-21 program today at DefExpo 2020. Lockheed Martin is strengthening and growing its partnerships with the Indian industry to support the company's F-21 proposal for the Indian Air Force.

"We are excited to begin exploring F-21 opportunities with BEL, one of India's leading aerospace and defense companies," said Dr Vivek Lall, Vice President of Stragety and Business Development, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "An F-21 partnership with India integrates Indian industry, including BEL, into the world's largest and most successful fighter aircraft ecosystem and demonstrates Lockheed Martin's commitment to India."

Mrs Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing), BEL, said: "We are happy to collaborate with Lockheed Martin which is a global major in the aerospace sector. We are eagerly looking forward to cash in on this co-operation to address domestic and international market needs in this sector."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

