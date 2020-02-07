Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockheed Martin and BEL to explore opportunities in F-21 fighter programme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:23 IST
Lockheed Martin and BEL to explore opportunities in F-21 fighter programme
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to explore industrial opportunities in the F-21 program today at DefExpo 2020. Lockheed Martin is strengthening and growing its partnerships with the Indian industry to support the company's F-21 proposal for the Indian Air Force.

"We are excited to begin exploring F-21 opportunities with BEL, one of India's leading aerospace and defense companies," said Dr Vivek Lall, Vice President of Stragety and Business Development, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "An F-21 partnership with India integrates Indian industry, including BEL, into the world's largest and most successful fighter aircraft ecosystem and demonstrates Lockheed Martin's commitment to India."

Mrs Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing), BEL, said: "We are happy to collaborate with Lockheed Martin which is a global major in the aerospace sector. We are eagerly looking forward to cash in on this co-operation to address domestic and international market needs in this sector."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Budget 2020 provides 'discreet and considered' stimulus: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the budget presented by her last week provides a discreet and considered stimulus. Speaking to industry representatives in the financial capital, Sitharaman said the budget draws on experie...

Ant Financial pauses credit rating service amid coronavirus outbreak

A Chinese credit rating service backed by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial stopped updating scores as of Wednesday, saying many users could miss payments because of the coronavirus outbreak, a reflection of emerging financial pains caused by...

Nirbhaya case: Nation's patience has been tested enough, SC will have to lay down law on this, says Sol Gen Tushar Mehta

Nirbhaya case Nations patience has been tested enough, SC will have to lay down law on this, says Sol Gen Tushar Mehta....

Sabres trying to avoid collapse as they visit Rangers

Last season, the Buffalo Sabres won only 16 of their final 57 games and missed the playoffs for the eighth straight season. Based on recent results, the Sabres may be enduring another collapse that could keep them out of the postseason agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020