Purple Quarter Facilitates Ex-Googler's Appointment as the Chief Technology & Product Officer of Acko

~Purple Quarter successfully handled the mandate of hiring Acko's tech-head, bringing the ex-Googler onboard~

Delhi, 07.02.2020: Purple Quarter, a Bangalore-based Tech head search firm, today announced the closure of Chief Technology and Product Officer for ACKO, India's fastest growing digital-first general insurance company that leverages data and analytics to provide highly personalized, low-cost insurance products. With 15+ patents in mail, IM, Communication and search system design, Vishwanath Ramarao was VP & CTO with Hike Messenger till mid-2018, before joining Google.

"We handed the mandate to Purple Quarter, and less than a quarter down the line, we stand at closure. We now look forward to Vishwanath driving our product and take-to-market mix to the next level, something he has done repeatedly throughout his career. At this point, I'd also like to thank Purple Quarter for having helped us onward on our growth journey", said Ruchi Deepak, Co-Founder, ACKO.

Over the last two decades, Vishwanath has held leadership positions across several multinationals such as Wipro, Yahoo, and AOL. While at AOL, he rebuilt and launched their communication suite, at Hike Messenger, he was responsible for building and growing the Data Science (DS) Practice ground-up. At AOL, post-Verizon acquisition, Vishwanath was also responsible for the consolidation of communication and media technology suites.

On the closure of a successful tech-head hiring, Deepak Singh Ahlawat, CEO, Purple Quarter, said "Once we get a mandate, what matters first and foremost to us is the match of skill set, and more importantly culture fitment. In our experience, the right fits happen between minds first, and then organizations. The fact that it took less than 30 days to close the mandate once Vishwanath and ACKO met is a testament to the fact that this is a partnership that will last a long time to come. I wish both Vishwanath and ACKO the very best for the future" said Deepak Singh Ahlawat, Chief Executive Officer, Purple Quarter.

Acko's insurance products include car comprehensive insurance, car third-party insurance, bike insurance, and bite-size insurance. For the search for their tech-head, they appointed Purple Quarter as their exclusive partners.

Purple Quarter is a Tech head search firm based out of Bangalore. Before closing on Acko's CTO role, Purple Quarter has successfully worked with InMobi, Swiggy, Rivigo, UrbanClap and PharmEasy and more to close their tech leadership roles.

