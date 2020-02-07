Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China state planner to increase food supplies to coronavirus-hit Hubei province

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:25 IST
UPDATE 1-China state planner to increase food supplies to coronavirus-hit Hubei province
Image Credit: Pixabay

China's state planner said it has coordinated with state-owned agriculture conglomerates COFCO and Sinograin to increase the supply of meat, rice, flour, and edible oils to coronavirus-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan to ensure food security.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed over 630 people including the doctor who sounded the alarm regarding the disease. COFCO is sending more than 200 tonnes of rice, 50 tonnes of flour and noodles, and 300 tonnes of edible oils to Wuhan every day, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Friday.

COFCO has also secured sufficient stocks of grains and edible oils in plants and warehouses in Hubei province and surrounding areas, according to NDRC. Sinograin has asked its soybean oil plants to resume production and secure supplies, the state planner said.

The state stockpiler has also prepared 280,000 tonnes of rice in inventories for a Sinograin plant in Hubei province -which has a population similar to Italy - for emergency processing and supplies. China will move 2,000 tonnes of frozen pork to state reserves in Wuhan, the NDRC said in a separate statement on WeChat.

The virus was discovered in Wuhan at the end of 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Spicejet appoints Bhatia as chief commercial officer

Low-cost carrier Spicejet has appointed Shilpa Bhatia as its new chief commercial officer. Bhatia will report to Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director and will look after revenue management, sales and network planning, the airline said...

Congress MPs came to my seat in LS, tried to attack me: BJP's Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Treasury and op...

Court orders to place SA Express under business rescue

The board of SA Express has announced that it is seeking legal advice after a high court decision ordering the airline to be placed under business rescue.The SA Express board of directors noted the judgment against SA Express and are seekin...

Italy says air traffic from and to China remains closed

Italys air traffic from and to China will remain closed due to coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, after Chinas foreign ministry had said Italy was willing to resume some flights.Rome suspended direct air traffic last week over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020