Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court orders to place SA Express under business rescue

The order to place the airline -- which falls within the ambit of the Department of Public Enterprises -- was made by the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

Court orders to place SA Express under business rescue
SA Express offers connectivity between primary and secondary domestic destinations in South Africa and five other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries. Image Credit: Flickr

The board of SA Express has announced that it is seeking legal advice after a high court decision ordering the airline to be placed under business rescue.

"[The] SA Express board of directors noted the judgment against SA Express and are seeking further legal advice in relation to the Business Rescue judgment received on 6 February 2020," said the airline on Thursday.

The order to place the airline -- which falls within the ambit of the Department of Public Enterprises -- was made by the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

This follows an application lodged with the court by a transport company seeking to recover funds from the airline. The application was made last month.

"The SA Express board states that there are disputes with the supplier and that it has been dealing with the malfeasance in an orderly process."

The airline said the review of the judgment by its lawyers is an indication that the court exceeded what was required of it.

"The review of the judgment by SA Express' lawyers indicates that the court exceeded what was required and granted orders not sought by the applicant. The court has also not made any order on whether the matter was urgent or not, in circumstances when the urgency was specifically opposed," it said.

SA Express said it has been plagued by suppliers who are currently under internal review for serious abuse of the procurement system, unfair pricing and overcharging.

"The airline states that it would be irresponsible and amount to wasteful and fruitless expenditure to make a payment on invoices submitted by Ziegler in circumstances where it was aware of irregularities.

"It would be absolutely criminal to allow further misuse of taxpayers' money to reward a company whose contract has been identified, through forensic investigations, as irregular and in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act."

SA Express offers connectivity between primary and secondary domestic destinations in South Africa and five other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey bolsters outposts in Syria's Idlib

Turkey has sent nearly 150 vehicles with commandos and ammunition to reinforce its observation posts in Idlib, Syrias last rebel-held region, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported Friday. A Turkish security source emphasized they were...

British television presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

British television presenter Phillip Schofield on Friday revealed that he was gay as he paid tribute to his wife of nearly 27 years. I am gay, Schofield, one of broadcaster ITVs biggest stars, said in a post on Instagram. This is something ...

Sensex dips by 164 points as coronavirus jitters grip D-Street

Equity benchmark indices ended in the negative territory on Friday due to profit-booking by traders amid worries over economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. Fitch Ratings said the ongoing contagion will dampen growth in China -- the...

Sensex retreats 164.18 points to close at 41,141.85; Nifty down 39.60 points at 12,098.35

Sensex retreats 164.18 points to close at 41,141.85 Nifty down 39.60 points at 12,098.35....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020