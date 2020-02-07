Left Menu
Sterling headed for worst week since after December election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 07-02-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:05 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound was headed for its worst week since the British election as investors priced in the risk of Britain not being able to agree on a trade deal with the European Union in the 11 months left of the Brexit transition period.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain will not obey the bloc's regulations, setting a hard stance on the upcoming negotiations. Some analysts say this gives Britain a weaker position against its biggest export market. Investors are nervous that Johnson is taking a hard line in the trade talks with the EU, which need to be concluded before the end of the year to avoid a potentially disruptive break in trading relations.

The pound was last flat at $1.2933, close to its lowest level in weeks. Against the euro, which has been dragged down by a stronger dollar, sterling traded higher by 0.2% at 84.78 pence. Still, the British currency was on course for its worst week since December, both against the euro and the dollar.

"I expect that the post-Brexit trade negotiations will continue to weigh on Britain, a country with one of the largest current account deficits in the world," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research for BDSwiss Group.

