L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has entered into a pact with ideaForge, domestic unmanned aerial vehicles manufacturer, to offer drones and allied systems for defence use. "L&T and ideaForge...have entered (into) an MoU (memorandum of understanding) to offer drones and allied systems for defence use," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Both companies will combine their strengths to offer hi-tech integrated drone solutions to enhance security and surveillance. They will also offer anti-drone solutions to counter the threat of malicious or unintended usage of drones.

"The MoU involves collaboration on technology, products, deployment and go-to-market strategies," it said. It will unlock the full potential of unmanned systems in security, surveillance and protection solutions.

With the ever-increasing adoption of drone technology, the partnership will redefine the landscape of unmanned systems. "We are teaming as partners of choice to provide indigenously developed unmanned systems for Indian and global markets. We are confident that this alliance will create a successful 'Make in India' collaboration between a diversified engineering conglomerate and a young, technology-driven company for across-the-range offerings," J D Patil, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (defense and smart technologies), L&T, said.

