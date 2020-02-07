'Social' opens outlet in Chennai, plans more in city Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI): 'Social,' a cafe-bar, will be open for public at the Express Avenue Mall here on February 9. The outlet by Impressario Handmade Restaurants, helmed by Riyaaz Amlani, will serve as a work space during the day and a resto-bar once office hours end.

CEO and MD of Impressario Handmade Restaurants Amlani said, "Social has a unique identity as a space where culture, creativity and community collide, and we're very excited to bring it to the cosmopolitan city of Chennai." The Chennai outlet is Social's 27th in the country. Every weekday (from Monday to Friday) between 11 am and 6 pm, Social turns into a cafe-cum-co-working space and has all the amenities of an office-from printers to high-speed internet and stationery.

"I was inspired by the millennials to start the concept (of Social) and there are now 26 outlets (in India)," he said. And on choosing to open 'Social' in the city now, he said, "Chennai has a large young population who want to experience new things, different cuisines, and have sufficient disposable income to do the same." "The F&B industry has seen huge potential here as there is a good return on investment, leading to big chains opening outlets here," Amlani added.

The Chennai outlet offers all-day breakfast alongside kebab platters, munchies, tandoori pizzas, and biryanis. Also on the menu are Thalaiva Breakfast tray, Anna's Pepper Roast Momos, Podi Chicken Masala to cater to the taste buds of the city populace. Amlani said there were plans to open more 'Social' outlets across the country, adding it included launching three more in the next three years.

On the revenue front, he said Impressario Handmade Restaurants expected to make about Rs 580 crore in 2021. Also, Amlani said the plan is to open about 10-12 'Social' outlets by March this year and have a network of 80 outlets in the next three years.

He said Impressario Handmade Restaurants had forayed into Chennai as early as in 2001 with 'Mocha Coffees & Conversations.' which was in operation for eight years or so. Further, Amlani said Impressario Handmade Restaurants was betting big on the millenials to embrace the cafe-bar concept..

