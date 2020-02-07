Voltas' shares gain nearly 3 pc after Q3 results

Shares of Tata Group airconditioner maker Voltas Ltd on Friday rose by nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 12.64 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the third quarter ended December 2019. The scrip went up by 2.65 per cent to close at Rs 701.60 on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 3.51 per cent to Rs 707.50.

On the NSE, it gained 2.37 per cent to close at Rs 699.50. The company on Friday reported a 12.64 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.95 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.08 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1,492.51 crore as against Rs 1,491.78 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

