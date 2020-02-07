Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Tooling Gears up for India's Electric Vehicle Revolution

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:25 IST
Godrej Tooling Gears up for India's Electric Vehicle Revolution

Godrej Tooling, a business of Godrej & Boyce, has created a range of advanced automotive dies in the light of the Indian automotive industry gearing up for stricter fuel norms and increased electrification. The mandatory implementation of Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) fuel norms starting April 2020 as well as a greater focus on electric vehicles, especially in the two-wheeler space, has necessitated the development of new engines, battery boxes and high strength sheet metal parts.

The change in fuel composition means many automobile components will need to be modified or even replaced. Meanwhile, electric vehicles require components that are lightweight but strong. These changes require a different set of dies and sheet metal tools. Godrej Tooling, which counts several blue-chip automakers among its customers, has given itself a head-start by having already developed these dies. Godrej Tooling has been working on adapting to these changes for almost a year. The company has used cutting-edge processes like 3D printing and additive manufacturing to develop dies for components with a complex geometry that require accurate machining in order to meet higher functional needs. This has allowed the business to shift the focus from design for manufacturability to design for performance.

Dinesh K Sharma, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Tooling, said, "The policymakers' push to tighten emission norms and the growing focus on EVs have made it imperative for the automotive industry and particularly suppliers to adapt. We have adopted a robust approach to be ready for not just the new BS-VI norms but also electric mobility and have covered all bases in simulation, design, assembly and production. Godrej Tooling has a reputation for being future-ready and with today's announcement we have once again shown, we are ahead of the game."

The business continues to look ahead and has several patents under its belt including a patented twin-cavity die cast for two-wheelers. Another patent applied for a digitally Connected Die casting, which is linked to the cloud and monitors a set of operating parameters to help meet goals of uptime, production, life and cost of maintenance. The system will alert stakeholders in case of interruptions and non-conformance.

About Godrej Tooling:

Godrej Tooling, one of India's top CTRs, started as a captive unit for its parent company Godrej & Boyce (G&B) in 1935 and branched out as an independent commercial entity in 1993. Since then, it has steadily earned the confidence of top-notch OEMs, especially automakers, in development of die-cast dies, and sheet metal panel dies. Today, it counts Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Honda and Yamaha etc. all among its valued customers. In a price and technology-intensive industry, Godrej Tooling has managed to carve a niche for itself through its thrust on precision engineering.

For more information, please visit https://www.godrejtooling.com/

Media Contact:
Supreeth Sudhakaran
supreeth.sudhakaran@godrejinds.com
+91-9920584295
Godrej Group

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087609/Godrej_Tooling_3_D_printing.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Passenger plane makes emergency landing to avoid coming under Syrian fire - Russia

A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday to avoid coming under fire from Syrian air defenses, Russia said on Friday.The Syria...

Cash-strapped Kerala enhances fair value of land, motor

Battling severe financial crisis, the Left government in Kerala on Friday raised the fair value of land and motor vehicle tax to mobilise an additional resource of Rs 1,103 crore, even as it raised all welfare pensions and allocated enhance...

Crab export from Bengal hit by coronavirus; govt to look into

Crab export from West Bengal to China came to a halt following the outbreak of novel coronavirus nCoV, adversely impacting the livelihood of thousands of small farmers. The state government on Friday said it would look into the plight of t...

Coronavirus brings China's surveillance state out of the shadows

When the man from Hangzhou returned home from a business trip, the local police got in touch. They had tracked his car by his license plate in nearby Wenzhou, which has had a spate of coronavirus cases despite being far from the epicentre o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020