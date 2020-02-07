Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:52 IST
US STOCKS-Futures back off after four-day rally ahead of crucial jobs report
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday following a four-day run this week that lifted Wall Street's main indexes to record highs, with attention turning to the crucial monthly jobs report.

The Labor Department's data is likely to show U.S. job growth picked up in January, indicating the economy will probably continue to grow moderately despite a deepening slump in business investment. The report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET follows a clutch of positive economic data this week, including upbeat private payroll numbers last month.

The S&P 500 is on course to wrap up its best week in eight months as investors took comfort from China's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and limit the economic damage from the outbreak that has killed more than 600 people. The new infections in mainland China on Thursday were down from Wednesday and Tuesday's figures, but experts warned it was too early to identify a trend.

At 6:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 110 points, or 0.38%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 34.75 points, or 0.37%. More than 300 S&P 500 companies have reported fourth-quarter results so far, of which about 70% have topped earnings estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Earnings are expected to have risen by 2.1%.

Uber Technologies Inc shares gained about 7% after the ride-hailing company moved forward by a year its target to achieve a measure of profitability to the fourth quarter of 2020. Boeing Co shares dropped 0.7% as flight testers discovered another flaw in the software of its grounded 737 MAX, though the firm said it would not extend the target date for the plane's return to service.

EBay Inc tumbled 7.2% after New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) said it had decided to stop exploring deal options for the e-commerce company. Intercontinental shares rose by 2.6%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC challenges police requisition for temporary jail to detain anti-CAA protestors

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday challenging the polices letter seeking permission from the government to turn Jangli Ram Pahalwan Stadium here into a temporary jail for anti-CAA protestors on the assembly election day. Th...

Rugby-Saracens face investigation over fielding ineligible prop in Champions Cup

European Professional Club Rugby EPCR have brought a misconduct complaint against Saracens after the club informed the governing body that prop Titi Lamositele may have been ineligible to play in their match against Racing 92 last month. La...

HRD minister meets PISA coordinator, discusses preparations of India for OECD

With India set to participate in the OECDs Programme for International Student Assessment after a gap of over a decade, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank met Division Head and PISA coordinator Andreas Schleicher here on Friday to ...

Coronavirus: Govt directs 12 major ports to put in place screening, quarantine system

The government on Friday said it has directed all 12 major ports to immediately put in place screening, detection and quarantine system for disembarking seafarers and cruise passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020