Udan scheme: TruJet stats daily flight on Bidar-Bengaluru route

TruJet started daily flight operations on Friday between the hill top city of Karnataka and Bengaluru under the government's regional connectivity Udan scheme, according to a statement.

The Bidar airport has been remodelled under the Centre's Udan scheme and developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore, the statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Bengaluru-Bidar route, where TruJet would be conducting a daily flight, is 252nd route to be operationalised under the Udan scheme, under which financial incentives in terms of concessions from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and undeserved airports.

