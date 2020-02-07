Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markets take a breather after rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:55 IST
Markets take a breather after rally

London, Feb 7 (AFP) Stock markets mostly fell Friday on profit-taking despite data showing a surge in US jobs creation. Equities largely bounced back this week after heavy falls triggered by worries about the economic fallout from China's deadly coronavirus.

"US stocks are lower in early action, despite a stronger-than-expected January labour report, as investors take a breather to reassess after a string of four-straight days of solid gains," analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage said in a statement. Wall Street street stocks opened lower after having finished at at fresh records again on Thursday, with the Dow slipping 0.4 per cent in the first minute of trading.

US employers added 225,000 new non-farm jobs last month, far surpassing expectations, thanks to big gains in construction and leisure and hospitality, While the unemployment rate ticked higher, this was due to more people entering the labour force. Wages rose. Analyst Patrick O'Hare said that with the US market rising nearly 4 per cent this week it was likely due a period of consolidation in any case.

"The key takeaway from the report is that employment conditions remain in that sweet spot of being encouraging on the hiring front and encouraging on the inflation front in that average hourly earnings growth isn't accelerating sharply enough to provoke imminent rate-hike concerns," he said. Strong US data, Chinese financial support and a broadly healthy earnings season had provided a much-needed boost to equities this week after last week's sharp sell-off.

Meanwhile there is a sense that the global economic impact of the virus outbreak could be limited. China's decision Thursday to halve tariffs on USD 75 billion of US goods as part of their trade detente also cheered the mood.

Observers say the virus, which has killed more than 600 people and infected 31,000, will batter Chinese growth in the first quarter but it could rebound later in the year, as it did after SARS. "If the pattern of the SARS impacts are a guide, there is the potential for the Chinese economy to rebound with an above-potential growth rate once the outbreak subsides," said T Rowe Price analyst Chris Kushlis.

"In 2003, China's growth rate climbed to 15.5 per cent in the third quarter as pent-up demand saw consumption rebound as the SARS outbreak waned. "A similar rebound following the coronavirus could help keep the longer?term track of the Chinese economy on a relatively even keel," Kushlis added.

Oil also fell Friday, as Russia said it would decide within days whether to back output reductions with its OPEC partners to counter a weakening of crude prices amid the spreading coronavirus. Energy Minister Alexander Novak's announcement came a day after Russia rejected proposals to slash crude output at an OPEC+ meeting, media reported, and asked instead for more time to assess the virus' impact on the world economy and demand for crude.

They already have a production cut agreement in place, but OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and others have called for additional rapid cuts to support the oil price which stands close to 20 per cent lower than a month ago. (AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. 'Section 232' auto decision on hold for possible U.S.-EU trade deal -Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday a U.S. decision to impose Section 232 national security tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union is on pause amid attempts to reach a U.S.-EU trade deal.I think...

ED moves Delhi HC challenging bail granted to Ratul Puri

Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday moved Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri by a trial court in Moser Baer bank loan matter.ED in its plea stated that Ratul Puri has influenced witnesses and bail should no...

UPDATE 1-Weinstein defense expert says memories can be distorted after the fact

A psychology professor called by the defense as an expert witness at the New York rape trial of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein testified on Friday that peoples memories can become distorted after the fact. Professor Elizabeth Loftus, a hu...

Special court adjourns hearing of DHFL chairman's bail plea

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA court on Friday adjourned the bail plea of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd DHFL chairman Kapil Wadhawan for February 10. Wadhawan has been sent to the judicial custody by the court till February 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020