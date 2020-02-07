Left Menu
NCL sets up R&D centre for sustainable coal mining

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:59 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:59 IST
The Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) said on Friday that it has set up a research and development centre focusing on a sustainable model for development in coal mining. The R&D centre, named 'SARAS', will be the centre of excellence, infrastructure up-gradation and IT initiatives for the subsidiary of the Coal India Ltd.

"In a vision to ensure advance preparation with current and future challenges of the mining sector, NCL has come up with a unique concept/model 'SARAS (Science and Applied Research Alliance and Support)' spreading its wings from lab to industrial ground," said PK Sinha, chairman and managing director of the NCL. He said that with the fast-changing technology-driven world, innovation is an essential part of business strategy for any successful organisation..

