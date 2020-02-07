Inox Leisure Q3 net down 4 pc to Rs 35.01 cr

Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Friday reported a 3.97 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 35.01 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.46 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

However, total income rose 18.7 per cent to Rs 517.76 crore as against Rs 436.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Total expenses stood at Rs 463.54 crore, up 21.88 per cent from Rs 380.31 crore earlier.

It reported footfall growth of 11 per cent, with 17 million tickets sold in the quarter. Inox operates 146 multiplexes and 614 screens in 68 cities pan India.

Shares of Inox Leisure Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 425.10 on BSE, up 2.89 per cent.

