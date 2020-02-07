Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-British shares trip up after four-day rally; Hargreaves slips

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:30 IST
UPDATE 2-British shares trip up after four-day rally; Hargreaves slips
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

British stocks fell on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as dealers locked in profits amid nagging worries over the coronavirus, and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid following a discounted share sale by its largest investor.

The FTSE 100 declined 0.5%, with losses inflicted by heavyweight oil stocks and miners as well as Hargreaves Lansdown, which fell 6.1% to a near two-year low. The FTSE 250 lost 0.3%. The China coronavirus has killed more than 600 people so far, including a doctor who was among the first to sound the alarm over the outbreak.

"There has been no particular news behind the sell-off, but profit-taking, weekend risk reduction, and impending U.S. data tonight have likely all contributed," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said. Markets surged in recent sessions after sharp losses last week. Beijing made a firm move to shore up its economy and cut tariffs on some U.S. imports, while upbeat economic data from the United States also supported risk sentiment.

Suggestions that a drug had been developed to combat the virus also partly helped prop up markets this week, though the World Health Organisation later dismissed the reports. Still, the FTSE 100 enjoyed its best week in seven, while the midcaps recorded their biggest gain in six weeks.

Burberry fell as much as 4.7% after it said the coronavirus outbreak was hurting luxury demand in key markets in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong. UAE-based NMC Health, whose shares have more than halved in value since the company came under criticism from short-seller Muddy Waters late last year, slumped another 22% to its lowest level since April 2015.

"This stock has been very volatile and we have seen big swings on no news," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden. "Volatility will remain until the report on the financial health of the company is released." Outperforming the main index was holiday company TUI, which rose 1.5% after agreeing to sell its Hapag-Lloyd Cruises unit, and telecoms firm Vodafone which gained 1.3% after Jefferies upgraded the stock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump says White House military aide who testified against him may be out

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the top White House expert on Ukraine might be ousted after testifying against the president in the impeachment process that ended this week with Trumps acquittal. Asked about media reports that he...

Considering proposal to provide free electricity upto 100 units: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said that the state government is considering a proposal to provide electricity for free to the people whose monthly electricity consumption is under 100 units.We are considering a proposal to...

Slovenia parties to push ahead with coalition talks after PM quits

Slovenias center-right opposition Slovenian Democratic Party SDS said it plans to push ahead with coalition talks next week after the resignation of center-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec last week. The SDS, the largest party in parliament...

Canadian lawyers file lawsuit against Iran over victims of downed Ukrainian plane

Canadian lawyers, who previously successfully sued Iran, are seeking class-action status in a lawsuit on behalf of victims aboard a Ukrainian plane shot down over Tehran last month, looking for at least C1.5 billion 1.1 billion in compensat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020