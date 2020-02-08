Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next week's Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.

"Following the Singapore Ministry of Health's Feb. 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consulted with the U.S. government and our medical teams and decided not to participate in the Singapore Airshow," the company said in a statement.

"We determined this was in the best interest of our employees and aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense's decision to reduce its presence," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.